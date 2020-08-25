site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: brewers-ryan-braun-sitting-tuesday-752495 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Sitting Tuesday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Braun is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Reds.
He is hitting .200/.256/.375 with one home run and one steal in 40 at-bats over his last 10 games. Jace Peterson is getting the start in left field while Christian Yelich starts at designated hitter.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Frank Stampfl
• 5 min read
Frank Stampfl
• 4 min read