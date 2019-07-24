Brewers' Ryan Braun: Slugs 15th homer

Braun went 1-for-3 with a walk and a two-run home run in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Reds.

While nagging injuries continue to cost Braun the occasional game, the veteran slugger has been productive when he's been in the lineup. On the year, Braun is slashing .274/.327/.479 with 15 homers, seven steals, 45 runs and 48 RBI through 95 games.