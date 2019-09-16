Brewers' Ryan Braun: Slugs clutch grand slam

Braun went 1-for-5 with a grand slam Sunday in the Brewers' 7-6 win over the Cardinals.

Braun's 20th home run of the season helped the Brewers secure a series win and leaves Milwaukee just three games behind St. Louis for the NL Central lead. His lone hit of the series was about as clutch as it gets, with Baseball-Reference relaying that Braun is just the fifth player in MLB history to hit a go-ahead ninth-inning grand slam with two outs and a 3-2 count. Braun and the Brewers' bats should benefit from some favorable matchups to close out the regular season, as Milwaukee squares off against sub-.500 teams -- the Padres, Pirates, Reds and Rockies -- in each of its final four series.