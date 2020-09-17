Braun went 2-for-3 with a three-run home run in a 6-0 win over the Brewers in the second game of Wednesday's doubleheader.

Braun didn't start the first game Wednesday, but he packed a punch in the nightcap. Cardinals starter Johan Oviedo allowed the first two batters to reach in the first inning, and Braun made him pay with the homer. The 36-year-old Braun has homered four times in his last six games. He's slashing .240/.295/.521 with six long balls, 22 RBI, 10 runs scored and a stolen base in 29 contests this season.