Brewers' Ryan Braun: Smashes two home runs

Braun went 2-for-5 with two home runs and three RBI in Tuesday's win over the Cardinals.

Braun hit a solo home run in the first inning off Austin Gomber and later hit a two-run shot -- his 18th of the year -- in the eighth inning off Mike Mayers. Braun has homered in back-to-back games and has recorded at least one RBI in three straight games. On the year the 34-year-old is hitting .251/.311/.456 with 23 doubles, 59 RBI, 55 runs and 11 stolen bases in 386 at-bats. Braun has been sharing time in a crowded Milwaukee outfield which has cut into his at-bats this season.