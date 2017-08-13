Brewers' Ryan Braun: Snaps 16-game homerless streak
Braun went 1-for-3 with a solo homer, two walks, two runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's win over the Reds.
The long ball was Braun's first since July 22. He had multiple hits in six straight games entering Saturday's contest, and he has now stolen bases in consecutive games. Those are good signs that Braun's feeling good after he battled calf and wrist soreness last month.
