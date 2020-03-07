Brewers' Ryan Braun: Spring debut coming Sunday
Braun will make his spring debut Sunday against the Angels, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Braun is expected to serve as the designated hitter in that game. Braun's delayed start to spring isn't injury-related; like many veterans, he doesn't feel as though he needs very many spring at-bats to get ready for the start of the regular season. He remains a useful fantasy option heading into his age-36 season, as he's stolen at least 11 bags in each of the last three seasons while hitting .270 with an average of 19.7 homers.
