Brewers' Ryan Braun: Spring debut upcoming

Ryan Braun is expected to make his Cactus League debut later this week, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

With the Brewers playing home games on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, manager Craig Counsell felt that such a return would give Braun plenty of time to have enough at-bats to be ready for opening day. The 36-year-old is expected to play right field and first base during the 2020 season, so it will be interesting to see how he is used for the remainder of spring training. Braun is coming off his 13th season in Milwaukee after hitting .285/.343/.505 with 22 home runs, 75 RBI and 70 runs scored in 504 plate appearances last year.