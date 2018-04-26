Brewers' Ryan Braun: Stationed at first base against Cubs

Braun will man first base and hit third in the order against the Cubs on Thursday.

He is making just his first start at the position since the Brewers' opening series in San Diego, but manager Craig Counsell stated that Braun will share time alongside Jesus Aguilar at the spot while Eric Thames is on the DL (thumb), according to Adam McCalvy of MLB.com. Over 22 games this season, Braun is hitting .263/.301/.513 with five home runs, 15 RBI and three stolen bases.