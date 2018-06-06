Brewers' Ryan Braun: Stationed on bench Wednesday

Braun is out of the lineup against the Indians on Wednesday.

Braun went 1-for-4 with a pair of strikeouts during Tuesday's loss and will be replaced by Domingo Santana in right field for the second of a two-game set in Cleveland. Since picking up three hits versus St. Louis on May 29, Braun has gone 2-for-18 over his past five games.

