Brewers' Ryan Braun: Stationed on bench

Braun is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Reds.

Braun will occupy a spot on the pine after going 2-for-4 with a double during Tuesday's victory, which also marked his first start since exiting Saturday's contest with a back injury. In his place, Eric Thames gets the nod at first and Hernan Perez will start in left field.

