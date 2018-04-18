Brewers' Ryan Braun: Stationed on bench
Braun is not in the lineup Wednesday against the Reds.
Braun will occupy a spot on the pine after going 2-for-4 with a double during Tuesday's victory, which also marked his first start since exiting Saturday's contest with a back injury. In his place, Eric Thames gets the nod at first and Hernan Perez will start in left field.
More News
-
Waivers: Hader, Devenski get saves
The reliever position is changing in Fantasy Baseball, and guys like Chris Devenski and Josh...
-
Trade values for H2H top 200
You could try to make a play for the Astros' Gerrit Cole, but according to our Scott White's...
-
A new (improved?) Lopez
Value hunters remember the Reynaldo Lopez of 2017: lots of upside, disappointing results. But...
-
Podcast: Early Fantasy trends
Which early developments could have a significant Fantasy impact? We’re tracking the important...
-
Waivers: Lopez, Smith emerging
Looking to make an impact add? A few showed their upside Monday and are worth adding.
-
Bullpen: Giles, Holland on the rocks?
Are Ken Giles, Alex Colome and Greg Holland already in hot water? Scott White looks at six...