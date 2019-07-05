Brewers' Ryan Braun: Still out

Braun (knee) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game against the Pirates.

The 35-year-old is dealing with some knee soreness stemming from Tuesday when he slid into the wall while making a catch. There has been nothing yet to suggest an IL stint will be necessary. Tyler Saladino is starting in left field and batting seventh against lefty Steven Brault.

