Brewers' Ryan Braun: Stuck on bench Sunday

Braun is not in the lineup Sunday against the Mets.

Braun went 1-for-4 with an RBI, two runs scored, two walks and a stolen base in Saturday's offensive explosion, but he'll hit the bench for a day of rest in Sunday's series finale. Domingo Santana draws the start in right field with Jesus Aguilar again manning first base.

