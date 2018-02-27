Brewers' Ryan Braun: Tabbed for 1B debut Wednesday

Braun will make his Cactus League debut at first base Wednesday against the Giants, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

According to manager Craig Counsell, Braun is adapting well to the position. More importantly, it seems like his back is still holding up with the new position. The Brewers will continue to monitor the veteran's health throughout spring training, but it's encouraging to see him holding up well thus far and already feeling comfortable enough to give first base a go in a real game situation. It remains to be seen how much first base he'll play during the regular season, however.