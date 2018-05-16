Brewers' Ryan Braun: Takes batting practice Tuesday
Braun (back) participated in pregame batting practice Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
Braun was withheld from the starting lineup for the second straight game with back tightness, but the fact that he was a full participant in batting practice suggests that the injury isn't overly serious. He could be available to pinch hit Tuesday.
More News
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Remains sidelined Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Scratched Monday against Diamondbacks•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Out of lineup Wednesday•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Returns to starting lineup•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Knocks RBI double Saturday•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Remains out Saturday•
-
Corbin's velocity concerning?
Patrick Corbin standout start to the season obscures a surprising decline in velocity. Chris...
-
Options for Cano owners
Robinson Cano is going to miss most of the rest of the season. Who should you add to replace...
-
Podcast: Fun with advanced stats
After we discuss Andrew Heaney, Patrick Corbin and the rest of Monday’s standouts we take a...
-
Bullpen Report: Clippard, Knebel safe?
The tumult at closer never ends. Scott White looks at seven of the iffiest situations, from...
-
Waivers: Heaney, Pollock stopgaps
Andrew Heaney turns heads by shutting down the Astros, and A.J. Pollock's thumb injury might...
-
Reward tops risk for Reyes, Peralta
As prospects go, Franmil Reyes and Freddy Peralta aren't exactly big names, but our Scott White...