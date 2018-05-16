Brewers' Ryan Braun: Takes batting practice Tuesday

Braun (back) participated in pregame batting practice Tuesday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Braun was withheld from the starting lineup for the second straight game with back tightness, but the fact that he was a full participant in batting practice suggests that the injury isn't overly serious. He could be available to pinch hit Tuesday.

