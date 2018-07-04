Brewers' Ryan Braun: Takes seat in series finale

Braun is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Twins.

The Brewers will restore some outfield depth with Christian Yelich's (back) return from a five-game absence, allowing manager Craig Counsell to give Braun a breather in the series finale. Braun went 2-for-12 with a home run while starting each of the last three contests following a one-game hiatus of his own due to a back issue.