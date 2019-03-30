Brewers' Ryan Braun: Takes seat Saturday
Braun is out of the lineup for Saturday's game against the Cardinals.
Braun gets his first breather of the season a day after hitting his first home run and driving in three in the second game of the series. Ben Gamel will take Braun's spot in the outfield.
