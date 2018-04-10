Brewers' Ryan Braun: Takes seat Tuesday

Braun is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.

Braun is just 7-for-27 (.259) with 10 strikeouts and a .607 OPS in his career against Carlos Martinez, so he'll open Tuesday's contest on the bench as manager Craig Counsell plays matchups. In Braun's stead, Hernan Perez will pick up a start in left field, hitting sixth.

