Brewers' Ryan Braun: Takes seat Tuesday
Braun is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Cardinals.
Braun is just 7-for-27 (.259) with 10 strikeouts and a .607 OPS in his career against Carlos Martinez, so he'll open Tuesday's contest on the bench as manager Craig Counsell plays matchups. In Braun's stead, Hernan Perez will pick up a start in left field, hitting sixth.
More News
-
Podcast: Slow starters
Ready to drop or bench some players you thought you could rely on? Find out who we’re worried...
-
Time to panic?
Chris Towers takes a look at who our readers are worrying about after the first couple of...
-
Dare to sell high on Shohei Ohtani?
Shohei Ohtani just had one of the most impressive weeks of any baseball player ever, so you...
-
Waivers: Steals, saves, and SPARPS
Chris Towers takes a look at some of the most rare commodities on the waiver wire in today's...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Lose Christian Yelich or Xander Bogaerts this weekend? What about Eugenio Suarez? With the...
-
Bogaerts replacement options?
Heath Cummings discusses Sean Newcomb's strong outing and looks for possible replacements for...