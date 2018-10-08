Brewers' Ryan Braun: Tallies five hits in NLDS

Braun went 2-for-4 in the Brewers' series-clinching victory over the Rockies on Sunday.

Braun had a nice series at the plate against the Rockies, going 5-for-13 (.385) over three games. With that performance coming on the heels of the .991 OPS he posted in September, expect Braun to remain a fixture in the middle of the Brewers' batting order the rest of the way.