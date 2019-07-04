Brewers' Ryan Braun: Tending to sore knee

Braun is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the Reds due to what manager Craig Counsell described as a sore knee, Sophia Minnaert of Fox Sports Wisconsin reports.

Even though he was able to start in the outfield in Wednesday's 3-0 loss, Braun may still be tending to some residual soreness from the awkward sliding catch he made in Tuesday's contest that resulted in his early removal. Braun's injury isn't believed to be a major concern, but he'll cede left field to Tyler Saladino in the series finale with an eye on returning to the starting nine Friday in Pittsburgh.