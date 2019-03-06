Brewers' Ryan Braun: To make spring debut Friday

Braun is expected to make his Cactus League debut Friday against Arizona, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Braun hasn't played more than 140 games in a season since 2012, so the Brewers have avoided overworking him this spring. He should still have plenty of time to get up to speed by Opening Day, at which point he'll have something close to an everyday role for as long as he remains healthy.