Brewers' Ryan Braun: To make spring debut Friday
Braun is expected to make his Cactus League debut Friday against Arizona, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.
Braun hasn't played more than 140 games in a season since 2012, so the Brewers have avoided overworking him this spring. He should still have plenty of time to get up to speed by Opening Day, at which point he'll have something close to an everyday role for as long as he remains healthy.
More News
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: First base role diminishes•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Looking to raise launch angle•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Tallies five hits in NLDS•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Power surge continues against Tigers•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Smashes two home runs•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Heads to bench Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...
-
Spring Notes: Sever ties with Severino?
Luis Severino's shoulder injury was just one of several notable pitching storylines, including...
-
What matters in spring?
Spring training can mean so much or so little. Here's a guide to the most important developments...
-
12-Team Roto mock draft
Heath Cummings looked for balance and upside in this week's Rotisserie mock draft.
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings has seven hitters due for regression, but not all of it is negative.
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...