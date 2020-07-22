Manager Craig Counsell said that Braun (oblique/back/soreness) will serve as the Brewers' designated hitter Wednesday in the team's exhibition finale versus the White Sox, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Braun has been battling a number of minor injuries the past few days, with a sore left oblique being the most concerning of the lot. The rest seems to have proven beneficial for Braun, whose availability for Wednesday's contest has the veteran trending in a "positive direction" for Friday's Opening Day game against the Cubs, according to Counsell. The Brewers will presumably check in with Braun after the exhibition to see how he felt physically before locking in his status for the season opener.