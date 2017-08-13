Brewers' Ryan Braun: Two doubles against Reds
Braun went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a run scored and an RBI Sunday against the Reds. He was also caught stealing in the 7-4 win.
Braun has churned out multiple extra-base hits twice in his past six games after achieving that feat in only two other contests all season. His .295/.370/.549 line is reminiscent of last year's .305/.365/.538 output, though injuries have limited the veteran outfielder to just 65 games after he suited up for at least 135 in eight of the previous nine campaigns.
More News
-
Harper diagnosis still hurts in Fantasy
The fact Bryce Harper only has a bone bruise in his left knee is undoubtedly good news, but...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 20
Seven games at Coors Field is one of the many reasons there are no shortage of sleeper hitters...
-
Week 20 two-start pitcher rankings
Marco Estrada has pitched better of late, but would you trust him with two starts in Fantasy...
-
Pitchers approaching innings limit
Teams are more cautious with their young pitchers these days, and this time of year is when...
-
Waivers: Parker a new saves source
The Angels are changing up the back of their bullpen, and two first basemen are on the verge...
-
Bruce trade renews Dominic Smith watch
Jay Bruce heads to Cleveland, shaking up the Indians lineup, but just as interesting for Fantasy...