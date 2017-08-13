Brewers' Ryan Braun: Two doubles against Reds

Braun went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a run scored and an RBI Sunday against the Reds. He was also caught stealing in the 7-4 win.

Braun has churned out multiple extra-base hits twice in his past six games after achieving that feat in only two other contests all season. His .295/.370/.549 line is reminiscent of last year's .305/.365/.538 output, though injuries have limited the veteran outfielder to just 65 games after he suited up for at least 135 in eight of the previous nine campaigns.