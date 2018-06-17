Brewers' Ryan Braun: Two hits in Saturday's loss
Braun went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Phillies.
The steal was his seventh of the season but his first since May 28. Braun is hitting .323 (10-for-31) over his last eight games, and if the 34-year-old is feeling close to 100 percent again, he could be ready to do something about his .746 OPS -- a figure that would be the lowest of his career if he can't pull it up.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball: Merrifield climbing
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 13
The Rockies play a full seven games at home this week, which could mean big things for the...
-
Week 13 two-start pitcher rankings
One pitcher in particular stands out on the waiver wire for Week 13 (June 18-24), and according...
-
Fantasy baseball: All-in on Joe Panik
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Revisiting my preseason sleepers
Some of Scott White's sleeper picks have come through, and some have flopped miserably. And...
-
Pick up Velasquez and Conforto
Heath Cummings says you can't leave the upside of Vince Velasquez and Michael Conforto on the...