Brewers' Ryan Braun: Two hits in Saturday's loss

Braun went 2-for-4 with a stolen base in Saturday's 4-1 loss to the Phillies.

The steal was his seventh of the season but his first since May 28. Braun is hitting .323 (10-for-31) over his last eight games, and if the 34-year-old is feeling close to 100 percent again, he could be ready to do something about his .746 OPS -- a figure that would be the lowest of his career if he can't pull it up.

