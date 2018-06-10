Brewers' Ryan Braun: Two hits Saturday

Braun went 2-for-4 with three runs, an RBI and a triple in Saturday's win at Philadelphia.

Braun also reached on a catcher's interference in the sixth inning, coming around to score on Ji-Man Choi's grand slam. It's the first time the 34-year-old has consecutive multi-hit games since late April, and now has a .242/.301/.461 slash line with eight home runs in 165 at-bats.