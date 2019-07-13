Brewers' Ryan Braun: Will miss Monday's game
Braun will miss Monday's game against the Braves to attend the funeral for Tyler Skaggs in California, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.
The Brewers play 13 games without an off day to start the second half, so Braun, who has battled knee issues all season, would have received at least one off day during that stretch, so this doesn't really hurt his value in weekly leagues next week. Just be aware that he will play a maximum of six games next week.
