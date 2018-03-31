Brewers' Ryan Braun: Will sit Saturday

Braun is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres.

Braun hit a game-winning three-run home run in the ninth inning of Friday's 8-6 win over the Padres, but will yield first base to Eric Thames on Saturday with right-hander Luis Perdomo starting for the Friars. The 34-year-old should still be available off the bench for Milwaukee.

