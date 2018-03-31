Brewers' Ryan Braun: Will sit Saturday
Braun is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Padres.
Braun hit a game-winning three-run home run in the ninth inning of Friday's 8-6 win over the Padres, but will yield first base to Eric Thames on Saturday with right-hander Luis Perdomo starting for the Friars. The 34-year-old should still be available off the bench for Milwaukee.
More News
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Keys comeback effort Friday•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Hitting third Opening Day•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Will start at first against southpaws•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Back in action Friday•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Out Thursday due to illness•
-
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Tabbed for 1B debut Wednesday•
-
Ranking the five newest closers
Over the last few days, Fantasy owners have been subjected to a deluge of last-minute closer...
-
Early season hot takes (or not)
Some noteworthy things happened on opening day, just like on every other day of the baseball...
-
Waivers: Jose Martinez top option
Heath Cummings takes a look at Opening Day and who you need to look at on the waiver wire.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 2
Which bats are worth using off the waiver wire in Week 2? Scott White gives you his favori...
-
Week 2 two-start pitcher rankings
A full-length second week introduces two-start pitchers to the equation. Our Scott White ranks...
-
Podcast: Players to keep an eye on
Looking to do some scouting? We’ll tell you which players to keep an eye on in the first few...