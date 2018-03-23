Brewers' Ryan Braun: Will start at first against southpaws

Manager Craig Counsell confirmed that Braun will play first base against left-handed pitching in 2018, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

With Clayton Richard taking the mound for San Diego on Opening Day, Braun will begin the season with a start at his new position right off the bat. The 34-year-old appeared in 104 games last year, hitting .268/.336/.487 with 17 home runs, 52 RBI and 12 stolen bases. When the team takes on right-handed pitching, expect to see Eric Thames at first while Braun receives some time in left field.