Braun (finger) won't return from the injured list when first eligible Sunday, Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Previous reports held that Braun would require just a minimum-length stay on the injured list with his infected finger, but he'll evidently need at least a bit more time, as the Brewers want him to get at-bats in a simulated game or two. The Brewers have used five different players at the designated hitter spot in his absence.