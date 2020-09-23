site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Ryan Braun: Won't start Wednesday
RotoWire Staff
Braun is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Reds.
Braun heads to the bench after going 7-for-20 with three extra-base hits while starting in each of the previous six games. Jace Peterson will spell Braun in right field in the series finale.
