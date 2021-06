Weber was recalled from Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.

The right-hander was claimed off waivers by the Brewers last week and will join the big-league club ahead of Tuesday's game against the Diamondbacks. Weber made one appearance for the Red Sox this season before being designated for assignment and surrendered 11 runs on 13 hits with seven strikeouts and two walks over 5.2 innings.