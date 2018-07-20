Liriano signed a minor-league contract with the Brewers on Thursday, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Liriano was let go by the Angels earlier this month and had a .268/.343/.523 slash line with 16 home runs for Triple-A Salt Lake this season. The 27-year-old spent spring training with the Brewers in 2016, when he was hit by a pitch in the face and suffered facial fractures and a concussion that sidelined him for the season. Lirano will report to Triple-A Colorado Springs to bolster the organization's outfield depth with Keon Broxton and Brett Phillips still on the major-league roster.

