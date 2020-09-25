site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Brewers' Ryon Healy: Rejoins big-league club
RotoWire Staff
Sep 25, 2020
3:35 pm ET 1 min read
Healy was recalled from the alternate training site Friday.
The 28-year-old had a brief stint on the active roster in early August but has otherwise been at the alternate training site all season. Healy went 1-for-6 during his brief action and had a .745 OPS in 2019.
