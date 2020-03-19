Play

Healy was optioned to Triple-A San Antonio on Wednesday.

The Brewers have evidently been making some roster decisions while the season remains in limbo, demoting Healy, Mark Mathias and Ronny Rodriguez and simplifying the competition for bench spots in the infield. Healy could still be up at some point this season and could be serviceable enough, as he owns a lopsided but respectable .261/.298/.452 slash line in 401 career big-league games.

