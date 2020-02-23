Brewers' Ryon Healy: Serving as DH on Sunday
Healy (hip) is batting cleanup as the designated hitter in Sunday' Cactus League game against the Padres.
Healy hasn't seen game action since May due to hip surgery, but it appears he's fully healthy entering spring training after joining the Brewers on a one-year deal. According to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the 28-year-old is slated to take the field at first base in one of Milwaukee's split-squad games Monday.
