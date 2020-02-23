Healy (hip) is batting cleanup as the designated hitter in Sunday' Cactus League game against the Padres.

Healy hasn't seen game action since May due to hip surgery and joined the Brewers on a one-year deal, and it appears he's fully healthy entering spring training. According to Tom Haudricourt of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, the 28-year-old is slated to take the field at first base in one of the Milwaukee's split-squad games Monday.