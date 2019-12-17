Brewers' Ryon Healy: Signs with Brewers
Healy (hip) signed a one-year contract with the Brewers on Tuesday.
Healy was relatively effective in his limited major-league opportunities in 2019, recording a .745 OPS with seven home runs and 26 RBI in 47 games. The 27-year-old could be limited in offseason training after undergoing hip surgery in August, but he is expected to be ready for spring training. Healy could compete for playing time in the corner infield spots in 2020.
