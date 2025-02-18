Frelick added 25 pounds of muscle over the offseason, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

Frelick clubbed only two home runs over 524 regular-season plate appearances last season and his 83.4 mph average exit velocity was the lowest in baseball. The 24-year-old stole 18 bases in 2024 and his elite glove should keep him in the lineup, but his appeal in fantasy leagues will remain limited unless he can add some thump, which he hopes the weight he's put on will help him accomplish.