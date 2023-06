Frelick (knee) checked out fine after tests, and while he is out of Friday's lineup for Triple-A Nashville, he should be considered day-to-day, Todd Rosiak of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

There was a scare when Frelick fouled a ball off his knee and had to exit a game Thursday, but a serious injury has been ruled out. The speedy outfielder is hitting .308 with one home run and two steals in 26 at-bats since returning from a thumb injury.