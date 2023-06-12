Frelick (thumb) began a minor-league rehab assignment Friday with the Brewers' rookie-level Arizona Complex League affiliate and has gone 1-for-2 with a double, two walks and a run scored in his first two games back in action.

Frelick manned center field in both contests and now looks as though he'll need only a few more games in the lower levels of the minors before he's ready to return to action at Triple-A Nashville. Prior to spraining his left thumb and undergoing surgery in late April, Frelick appeared to be on the cusp of a promotion to the big leagues. If he can quickly regain form once he's back with Nashville, Frelick may not have to wait long for his first MLB call-up.