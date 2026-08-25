The Brewers reinstated Frelick (shoulder) from the 10-day injured list Tuesday, though he's not in the lineup against the Mets, Adam McCalvy of MLB.com reports.

The outfielder has been on the shelf since just after the All-Star break due to a shoulder strain, and he's now back on the active roster after posting a .951 OPS with four doubles and two homers during a 10-game rehab assignment. Frelick's .631 OPS through 90 games this season would be a career worst, so he may need to improve his offensive production to fend of prospect Luis Lara, who is starting in right field Tuesday, for playing time.