Frelick is playing center field and batting fifth Tuesday in Game 1 of the NL Wild Card Series against the Diamondbacks.

Tyrone Taylor will cover right field after Garrett Mitchell was left off the roster completely. Frelick got off to a roaring start when the Brewers initially called him up from Triple-A Nashville in late July, but he stumbled to a .238/.304/.293 slash line with zero home runs over his final 161 plate appearances.