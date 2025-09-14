Frelick went 2-for-3 with two RBI and three runs scored during the Brewers' 9-8 extra-inning win over the Cardinals on Saturday.

Frelick put the Brewers on the board in the third on a sacrifice fly to center field before contributing to Milwaukee's ninth-inning rally with an RBI double and scoring the tying run three batters later. Saturday marked the fourth time this season that Frelick logged three runs in a game. In 163 plate appearances since the All-Star game, he has slashed .303/.377/.415 with two steals, 25 runs, three homers and 18 RBI.