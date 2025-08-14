Frelick went 2-for-3 with two walks, a double, four runs scored, two RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 12-5 win over the Pirates.

It was another stellar performance from the leadoff spot for Frelick, who has crossed the plate seven times in the last two games from the top of the Brewers' order. The 25-year-old outfielder has had some trouble staying on the field since the All-Star break due to multiple lower-body issues, but he's been locked in when he has been in the lineup -- over his last 12 games dating back to July 26, Frelick's batting .317 (13-for-41) with two doubles, three homers, one steal, eight RBI and 11 runs.