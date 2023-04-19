Frelick went 3-for-5 with two doubles, a run and an RBI in a game with Triple-A Nashville on Tuesday.

Frelick carried a .196 batting average and a .548 OPS into Tuesday's contest, but both those marks look considerably better following his big night. Frelick is one of Milwaukee's top prospects and posted a .943 OPS over 46 Triple-A games last season, so he was bound to get going eventually. The 23-year-old is on track to make his big-league debut at some point this year, and that timeline could be sped up if Garrett Mitchell (shoulder) is forced to miss time.