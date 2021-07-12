The Brewers have selected Frelick with the 15th overall pick in the 2021 first-year player draft.

A 5-foot-9, 175-pound center fielder from Boston College, Frelick has 70-grade speed and hit .359 while striking out at a 12.3 percent clip as a junior. He hits from the left side and has a chance to be a quality leadoff hitter if he maintains a high contact rate in pro ball. However, there is some fourth-outfielder risk here as well, as he can look like a slap hitter at times and doesn't project to develop more than 10-to-15 homer pop. While he has a good eye at the plate, pitchers at the highest level will challenge him with premium stuff in the zone, and the jury is out as to whether he will be able to make them pay.