Frelick fouled a ball off his right knee in the fifth inning in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader for Triple-A Nashville and walked off the field with a limp, Curt Hogg of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports.

Given that he did not remain in the game, it's possible that this is worse than a bruise. Frelick hit .308 with one home run and two steals in seven Triple-A games since returning from a thumb injury.