Frelick went 1-for-3 with a three-run home run and a walk in Wednesday's 9-2 win over the Angels.

Frelick lifted his 11th homer of the season and his first since Aug. 28 versus Arizona. The speedy outfielder is riding a six-game hitting streak, during which he's racked up three extra-base hits and seven RBI. Frelick has been reliable as a table setter all year long for the first-place Brewers, batting .296 with 19 doubles, three triples, 61 RBI, 74 runs scored and 19 stolen bases over 134 games.