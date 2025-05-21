Frelick went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two walks, a stolen base and an additional run scored in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Orioles.

Frelick socked his third homer of the season, also tallying at least one hit for the seventh time in his last nine outings. Over this period, the outfielder is batting .281 (9-for-32) with two homers, five RBI, three runs scored and two stolen bases. The continued absences of both Garrett Mitchell (oblique) and Blake Perkins (shin) should solidify Frelick's playing time until Milwaukee's outfield gets healthier.