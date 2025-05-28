Frelick went 4-for-5 with two runs scored in Wednesday's 6-5 extra-inning win over the Red Sox.

The Boston native wraps up a three-game series against his hometown team having gone 6-for-10, although all six knocks were singles. While Frelick will never be mistaken for a power hitter, his 30.8 percent hard-hit rate in 2025 is a huge improvement on last year's 19.5 percent mark -- second-lowest in the majors, ahead of only Nicky Lopez -- and it's fueling a .294/.362/.401 slash line in 54 contests with three homers, 10 steals, 18 RBI and 22 runs.